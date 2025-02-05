Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: 5 movies of actor to watch on OTT which prove his brilliance in acting

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has delivered some unforgettable performances that remain a must-watch. As the actor celebrates his 49th birthday today, it's the perfect time to revisit some of his finest roles. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, his diverse filmography offers something for every viewer. Here's a look at some of his standout performances, all available on OTT platforms.

1. I Want To Talk

Available on Amazon Prime Video, this emotional drama delves into the life of a single father battling cancer while trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter. His prolonged absence has left a void that only love, time, and understanding can heal. The film features Abhishek Bachchan in a heartfelt role alongside Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever.

2. Dasvi

Streaming on Netflix, Dasvi is a political satire with a powerful message. The film follows Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated politician who ends up behind bars. While adjusting to prison life, he encounters a strict superintendent who challenges him to turn his life around. Determined to prove himself, he embarks on a journey to complete his 10th-grade education, discovering the true value of learning.

3. Guru

One of Abhishek Bachchan’s most acclaimed performances, Guru, is available on Netflix. It tells the inspiring tale of Gurukant Desai, a small-town dreamer who arrives in Bombay with aspirations of becoming a business tycoon—the film charts his rise to success, exploring the challenges and sacrifices along the way. Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, this film remains a must-watch for its gripping storytelling.

4. Dhoom 2

Regarded as one of the most iconic films in Abhishek Bachchan's career, Dhoom 2 is available on Amazon Prime Video. This action-packed thriller intensifies the classic chase between law enforcement and master thieves. When a skilled criminal known as Mr. A starts pulling off high-stakes heists with the help of a mysterious partner, ACP Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and his team race against time to catch them. A stylish and adrenaline-pumping sequel, this film is a treat for action lovers.

5. Dostana

A lively comedy packed with humor and romance, Dostana is currently streaming on Netflix. Abhishek Bachchan plays Sam, a male nurse who fakes a relationship with Kunal (John Abraham) to secure a rental apartment with Neha (Priyanka Chopra). The plan backfires when both men unexpectedly fall for Neha, leading to hilarious complications.

Pinkvilla wishes Abhishek Bachchan a very happy birthday!