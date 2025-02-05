Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Aishwarya Rai showers 'love and light' on husband's big day; don't miss his cute childhood PIC
On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a sweet note on social media. She also dropped a cute childhood picture of the actor which is hard to miss.
It’s Abhishek Bachchan’s 49th birthday today (February 5, 2025). While his fans have been flooding social media with lovely wishes for the actor, his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took the opportunity to wish him well. A while ago, the global icon took to her Instagram account and dropped an adorable childhood picture of the King actor. She also showered him with ‘love and light’. Check it out!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of those B-town couples who make their fans go gaga the moment they step out together. While they prefer to stay away from the limelight, they don’t miss any opportunities to shower each other with love and positivity. On her husband’s birthday, the ace actress and style icon, Aish took to her social media handle.
She dropped a cute childhood picture of Junior Bachchan to wish him well on his birthday. In her note, she penned, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless.”
Aishwarya Rai’s post on Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday:
