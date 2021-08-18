Abhishek Bachchan buys rights of Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7, begins shooting in Chennai.

Abhishek Bachchan is on a roll and is doing it discreetly. According to a latest report, he has acquired rights to the 2019 Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Not just that, he has also kickstarted shooting for the same in Chennai. Abhishek is headlining the official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil thriller and also backing it under his banner.

The actor was reportedly blown away by R Parthiban’s film which revolves around a man being questioned as a suspect for a murder. R Parthiban, who wrote, directed and starred in the original, will be directing Abhishek Bachchan's version. The Hindi adaptation has been tweaked to appeal to the masses.

A trade source told Mid-Day, "The project is Abhishek’s baby. From flying down to Chennai to initiate talks, to setting up the production infrastructure, he has been thoroughly involved. Parthiban, who is helming the remake, will retain the gritty flavour of the original, but will tweak it to appeal to the pan-India audience."

The movie is being shot at a steady pace under strict protocols as they plan to wrap it in a start-to-finish schedule. "Abhishek is sporting a distinct look. Cell phones aren’t allowed on the set as they want to keep details of the project under wraps," a source revealed to the publication.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7, which won two national awards, also entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person writing, directing, solo acting and producing a film.

