Abhishek Bachchan calls Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 a ‘true cinematic experience’

One of the most-anticipated movies of 2022, Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan finally released in the theatres on Friday. Runway 34 is reportedly based on true events where a Doha-Kochi flight had a narrow escape in August 2015. The film also featured Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Soon after the movie’s release fans and celebrities rushed to social media handles and shared their review.

Just a few moments back, Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “AJ!!! So proud of you. What and achievement #Runway34 is. Just came out of the film a true cinematic experience. Congratulations to the entire team. Loved it. Do watch, guys. Lots of love @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani and the entire cast and crew.” To note, Ajay Devgn in the film plays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays his co-pilot. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan essays the character of an investigating officer.

Take a look:

Interestingly, the film was initially titled MayDay, but through the journey of the shoot, director Ajay decided to rename the film Runway 34. Ajay spoke about it and explained, “A lot of people didn’t understand the title MayDay. They equated it to labour day.” He had added, “The best alternative to MayDay was Runway 34 because the film is about why the captain chose Runway 34, which is the wrong Runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title.”

