Abhishek Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan his ‘idol’; Shares his advice for nephew Agastya Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan opens up about being called ‘uttaradhikari’ by father Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his thoughts and feelings about the tweet which his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long time ago. In the tweet, the Shahenshah of Bollywood called his son ‘uttaradhikari’ (heir). To this, Jr Bachchan shared that his father is not only a marvellous actor but also his hero and idol. The Dasvi actor revealed that he was surprised by his father’s words and felt very emotional. He said, “Apart from being my father, he’s my hero, he’s my idol. And to get words of praise from your idol is unbelievable. You become numb. I think I was shooting when he wrote this.”

Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer being a ‘personal film’

During the interview, Jr Bachchan was asked as to why he said that Ghoomer, his recent release, is a ‘personal film’. To this, the actor replied, “Well, I think that there are a lot of themes in the film that every individual associates with personally. There could be that one dream that you couldn’t fulfil, one goal you couldn’t achieve, maybe because sometimes you’re not good enough or you didn’t work hard enough or it just went out of your hands. Everybody has seen this kind of disappointment. I think that emotion is going to connect with every audience member.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s advice to nephew Agastya Nanda for his debut

As Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew, is about to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, he was asked about what advice he would like to give him. To this, the actor said that the current generation is so ‘well-prepared and confident’. Moreover, Jr Bachchan revealed that Agastya advises him on a lot of stuff and he ‘likes’ that. At the end, Abhishek said that he is ‘very proud’ of his nephew.

About Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Ghoomer has hit the big screens. The film is a sports-drama and features veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan.

