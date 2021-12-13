Abhishek Bachchan calls dad Amitabh Bachchan his 'greatest inspiration' as he draws onscreen similarities.

Abhishek Bachchan may have not returned to the theatres with his latest film, but made a whole lot of noise on OTT where his latest film Bob Biswas released. It has been a week since the release of the film and the actor has been receiving compliments from all quarters for his onscreen cold blooded serial killer avatar.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to reflect on his greatest inspiration. Giving the title to his legendary father and actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek shared onscreen similarities to point out how he has been inspired by his dad. In the snapshots, we get to see Abhishek in Bob Biswas and Big B in Piku walking in a similar contemplative manner.

With their hands held back and a paunch, AB pulls off a carbon copy of Big B. In another snapshot from The Big Bull, he can be seen standing just as his father. Sharing the photos, Abhishek captioned it, "Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration. @amitabhbachchan #kasmevaade #bobbiswas #piku #Thebigbull."

Take a look at his post below:

Abhishek Bachchan underwent a massive physical transformation to look the part of Bob Biswas. Abhishek became heavier with a total weight of around 105 kg and chose not to opt for prosthetics. "I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic," the actor had revealed in an interview.

