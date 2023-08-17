Abhishek Bachchan calls himself 'lucky' as he talks about living with parents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, son of Jaya Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is always seen appreciating his family and the values that are imparted in him by his parents. In fact, the actor has no second thought about living with his parents. In a recent conversation, the Ghoomer actor shared his views about living with both the parents even till today.

Abhishek Bachchan says he is ‘lucky’ to be living with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

In a conversation with Raj Shamani for a podcast, Jr Bachchan was asked about the common practice in India where adults still live with their folks. To this the actor replied, “I get it. Society, culture, values, everything changes and adapts. In today’s fast-paced life, if you’re living in a city like Mumbai, you have very little time for family. I cannot think of not living with my parents, especially at the age at which they are now. My father’s 81, my mother’s 75.”

At the same time, the Dasvi actor said that one must be around their parents to take care of them. “Both my parents are thankfully very active and independent. But still, they’ve taken care of you when you weren’t able to take care of yourself, so you need to be around for them as well,” Abhishek added.

Advertisement

While talking about the different kinds of sacrifices parents make for their children, Jr Bachchan said that India’s culture is all about ‘joint family system’, and so everybody tends to live together. Moreover, the actor also said that there might be times when the paths of parents and children do not cross for weeks simply because everybody is busy in their own lives. He stressed on the fact that what matters for parents is that their children are living under the same roof.

“I like that you have that one meal where everyone sits and talks… I’m so lucky that even at the age of 47, I get to enjoy both my parents,” the Dostana actor shared.

When Abhishek Bachchan words matched with that of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Interestingly, in the year 2005, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on Letterman’s show, where she candidly spoke about children living with their parents in India, after growing up. On the show, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was asked about the practice of children living with their parents in India and if she also lives with her parents.

In her response, the 1994 Miss World pageant replied, “It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner.”

Speaking of Abhishek Bachchan’s professional front, he is all set for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. The film directed by R. Balki is a sports-drama in which Jr Bachchan will play the role of a coach. Alongside Abhishek, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi, will be seen. Amitabh Bachchan is set to make an appearance in the movie as well. The film will be released on the big screen on August 18.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan says Jaya Bachchan taught him ‘loyalty’ while Amitabh Bachchan taught him ‘discipline’