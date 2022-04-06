Abhishek Bachchan calls himself ‘OTT ka Bachchan’, jokes about Big B becoming PR of Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan is on a promotional spree these days as his film Dasvi is all set to release in a couple of days. The actor along with his team Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. Well, in a recent interview Abhishek opened up about how his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has become the PRO of the film and revealed his excitement to see Dasvi. He also spoke about him doing more films and web shows on OTT.

In a recent interview with GOOD Times. When asked that he has only been in the streaming space for the past 2 years, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that they call me OTT ka Bachchan. “They say na film industry ka Bachchan, main ott ka Bachchan.” We all have seen Amitabh Bachchan promoting his son’s film Dasvi in full swing. Talking about Big B’s excitement, Abhishek said that when he looks at all this he starts panicking, thinking that the film has to live up to all of that now. Talking further about it, the Dhoom actor quipped that the veteran actor is on some India yatra right now as he is shooting in Lucknow, then he was in Rishikesh and then he will come to Delhi next week and amidst all this, he keeps asking Abhishek that when can he see the film. “He has taken the mantle of being the PRO of the film,” revealed the Dasvi star. To this, the director of Dasvi said, “our greatest PRO’s in the history of PRO’s”.

Meanwhile, the actor also opened up about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s reaction to the Dasvi trailer recently and said that she had liked it. The actor also admitted that he is nervous to show the movie to the family and hopes they liked it. “They have been very supportive and very forthcoming and sweet,” he added. Dasvi is slated to release on April 7.

