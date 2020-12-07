Abhishek Bachchan calls Navya Nanda 'favourite' while Agastya drops a cute PHOTO with her as birthday surprise

Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda made Navya Nanda's birthday special by sharing cute posts for her. While Abhishek declared her his favourite, Agastya was all hearts for his sister.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone and speaking of them, on Sunday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli turned a year older. On her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and brother Agastya Nanda came up with special surprises in the form of adorable posts for her. Abhishek often shares adorable photos with Navya on his Instagram handle and earlier this year too, he had wished her on graduating from college amid the pandemic. Abhishek had penned a post for her on social media on her achievement a few months back.

Now, on her birthday, Abhishek shared a cute photo of the gorgeous young lady and penned a sweet note for her. Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful. #favourite." On the other hand, Navya's brother, Agastya also shared an endearing photo with his sister in which we could see the two posing together. Navya could be seen clad in a grey jacket while Agastya was seen sporting a formal tie, shirt and a blue blazer as they sat together on a table.

Sharing the photo on sister Navya's birthday, Agastya wrote, "Happy Birthday @navyananda." He dropped a heart emoticon on the photo as he wished his sister on her special day.

Take a look at Abhishek and Agastya's posts for Navya:

Meanwhile, Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University this year amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Since she could not physically attend the graduation ceremony due to the pandemic, her family celebrated it at home and Amitabh Bachchan had shared her photo with a graduation cap as she posed at home. Post her graduation, Navya started her own business venture in the form of an online healthcare portal.

Also Read|John Abraham flaunts his chiselled body in a shirtless PHOTO; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan drop comments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×