Abhishek Bachchan celebrates mother Jaya Bachchan’s 50 years in film industry: I'm so grateful to be her son’

It is an occasion of celebration for the elite Bachchan family today. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and veteran actor has completed her half century in the film industry today. On the special occasion, son Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media space to appreciate the presence of Jaya Bachchan in his life. While doing so, the Dhoom actor also expressed his gratitude towards his mother.

Sharing Jaya Bachchan’s unseen picture, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you.” In the picture, a young Jaya can be donning a traditional white saree, while her look is accessorised with statement chandbaalis and a bandhgala necklace. Red bindi and matching lipstick completed the look of the veteran star as the camera captured her.

Check out the post below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, a slew of celebs resorted to the comment section of the post to congratulate Jaya Bachchan including daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter . Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari were few others who showered love on Abhishek Bachchan’s latest Instagram post.

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi.

