Abhishek Bachchan comes back at trolls with a meme of himself on World Social Media Day with uses of Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan knows exactly how to deal with online trolls and time and again the actor has given befitting replies to the memes made on him.

June 30th marks World Social Media Day and the ‘Dhoom’ actor is addressing the right audience on this occasion. Abhishek Bachchan has come across online trolls and negative comments way too many times. The actor every time handles the situation by giving an appropriately dignified response and shuts down the trolls. Recently, for World Social Media Day, Abhishek shared a smart meme of himself for his audience. It is a meme similar to Drake’s Hotline Bling meme template in which Abhishek can be seen reacting to two uses of social media.

In the meme, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen rejecting the use of social media for "spreading rumors/negativity" and embracing it for "sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace, and happiness". With the meme, Abhishek wrote in the caption, “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay”. Dabboo Ratnani, Manish Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty appreciated the ‘Big Bull’ actor by sharing thumbs up and clapping emojis. Fans too commented on Abhishek Bachchan’s post, a user wrote, “You are absolutely in love”, another user mentioned, “Absolutely!! In complete agreement”, and “We’re so proud of u @bachchan”.

Take a look at the meme-

In the past, Abhishek Bachchan has dealt with trolls and negative comments with smartness and dignity. Earlier, during a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Bachchan explained that he has a “very thick hide” as well as a “sense of humour” about things. The actor said, “My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you”.

Abhishek further stated that he appreciates genuinely funny jokes.

