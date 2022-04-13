Abhishek Bachchan confesses that 'John Abraham taught' him how to ride a bike during Dhoom shoot

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. After entertaining the audience on the big screen with movies such as Guru, Drona, Bol Bachchan, Dostana, and others, Jr Bachchan is on his spree to rule the OTT world also with choices such as The Big Bull, Dasvi, Breather, Bob Biswas, and others. Apart from this, his Dhoom series has a separate fan base this movie also gave birth to several major trends.

Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, Abhishek revealed that he did not know how to ride a bike before Dhoom and it was John Abraham who taught him. The actor said, “I didn't know how to ride a bike. I'd ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable.”

Abhishek added that John used to ride all the way to his house in Juhu, even though he lives in Bandra. “He said 'baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr Bachchan was last seen in the movie Dasvi. The actor is currently receiving great reviews for his acting skills in the film. Dasvi was released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.

