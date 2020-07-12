Abhishek Bachchan confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya to home quarantine: BMC has been updated

Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the mother-daughter duo will be quarantining at home.

Earlier today, news broke out that and her daughter have been tested positive for COVID-19. The news about their tests came hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus. The father-son duo has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Since Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed no symptoms, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recommended the two to quarantine at home, as per the norm. Abhishek has now confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantined.

The actor took to Twitter and said, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers." The actor also confirmed that while the two will be home, he and Amitabh will be hospitalised until the doctors discharge them. "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" he added.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Although four of the family members have been tested positive, has been tested negative. Following the confirmations, BMC sanitised Amitabh's home Jalsa while they sealed all his residential properties. "BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed," Mayor Pednekar said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×