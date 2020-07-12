  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya to home quarantine: BMC has been updated

Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the mother-daughter duo will be quarantining at home.
1810 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 07:13 pm
Earlier today, news broke out that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The news about their tests came hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus. The father-son duo has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Since Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed no symptoms, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recommended the two to quarantine at home, as per the norm. Abhishek has now confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantined. 

The actor took to Twitter and said, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers." The actor also confirmed that while the two will be home, he and Amitabh will be hospitalised until the doctors discharge them. "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" he added. 

Although four of the family members have been tested positive, Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative. Following the confirmations, BMC sanitised Amitabh's home Jalsa while they sealed all his residential properties. "BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed," Mayor Pednekar said. 

