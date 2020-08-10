  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan dedicates a VIDEO for those who wished him quick recovery during his COVID 19 treatment

Abhishek Bachchan has expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their wishes through a video that has been shared on social media. Check it out.
Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan has finally returned home after having recovered from COVID-19. The actor was admitted along with father Amitabh Bachchan a few weeks back at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 but recovered soon and returned. The same was the case with Big B who recovered a few days back. However, fans were concerned as Abhishek continued to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Now that Junior Bachchan is completely recovered and back home, he has shared a special video on social media thereby expressing his gratitude towards everyone who wished him good health and a speedy recovery. He has also shared the messages sent to him by many celebs belonging to the film fraternity including Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sophie Choudry, and others. Apart from that, he has also shared the wishes showered on him by the fans along with the same.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan made his digital debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows that has been directed by Mayank Sharma. It also features Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Saiyami Kher, and others in the lead roles. The web series has received a positive response from the audience upon its release. Apart from that, Junior Bachchan has a few more interesting projects lined up that include The Big Bull and Ludo.  

