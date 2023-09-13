Abhishek Bachchan delves on parenting and generation gap; Says Navya, Agastya got mobiles when they turned 10

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent having featured in varied successful films. While he is genetically blessed on the acting front, on the personal front, he is a doting father to Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, the Ghoomer actor doled out some some parenting tips and how his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan allows him to “go and do his work” while she does the “heavy lifting at home”.

Abhishek shares parenting tip and discusses support he receives from Aishwarya

While sharing parenting tips, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Ghoomer actor said that it is crucial to not compromise on the child’s dignity. He also said that parenting in this generation should be different from the past because “this generation is far more sensitive and inquisitive”. He said, “Sometimes, we feel like reprimanding them because that is how we were brought up. That is how we were reprimanded and disciplined as children, but this generation is far more sensitive,” shared the actor.

Further talking about the parenting differences due to a generation gap, he said that this generation hasn’t witnessed the process that the previous generations underwent to reach where they are today. Stating that the new generation is far more inquisitive and born into an era of information and technology, he said it is better to address and answer all of their questions.

Discussing the role that Aishwarya plays to support him in his work, Abhishek stated that while she does the “heavy lifting at home”, she allows Abhishek to give his best at work. “I have to put a caveat here - I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work,” he stated.

Abhishek recalls questioning his sister Shweta Bachchan on parenting

The actor recalled that he had questioned Shweta when her kids got phones when they were 10. However, Shweta asked him the age when he got his first phone and then about their father. “My sister told me ‘do you think he got upset you got a mobile phone at 22?' This new generation is better informed,” said the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

The actor has recently courted adulation for his spectacular performance in R. Balki’s directorial sports drama, Ghoomer, which also featured Saiyami Kher. Earlier this year, he was seen in the movie Bholaa.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's video wearing makeup in school goes VIRAL; fans react