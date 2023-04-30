Did Abhishek Bachchan not 'let Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sign more films'? Actor has a befitting reply

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently enjoying the release of her film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan in important roles. The film is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Amongst everyone, Abhishek Bachchan gave his review on Ponniyin Selvan 2, and he was all praise for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance. On Saturday, he took to social media and shared his views on the film.

Abhishek Bachchan reviews Aishwarya's PS 2 performance

In his review, Abhishek went on to call PS 2 'simply fantastic'. He even said that it is Aishwrya's 'best by far'. He wrote, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan." Have a look:

Abhishek does not let Aishwarya sign more movies?

Soon after he tweeted, one of the users dropped a comment that read, "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya."

Abhishek was quick to respond and cleared the social media user's doubt. In his response, Jr Bachchan said, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."

Meanwhile, several fans asked Abhishek to work with Aishwarya more. A fan wrote, "AB we need a movie with you and Ash now!!!! It’s a long due bruh." Another fan said, "PS2 is fabulous but wish to see you both together in a maniratnam movie again."

Earlier, Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together in Mani Ratnam's directorial, Guru. The movie emerged as a hit at the box office.

