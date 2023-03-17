Abhishek Bachchan drops a priceless pic of birthday girl Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda might have stayed away from showbiz but she keeps hitting headlines every now and then. Shweta is quite active on social media and she keeps treating fans with precious family pictures. Today, Shweta is celebrating her birthday and her family and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. A while ago, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of his sister to wish her on her birthday.

In the picture, little Shweta is seen sitting on her dad and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's lap. They are seen sitting next to Big B's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Shweta is seen sporting a frock and completed her look with two ponytails. The black and white picture is all things priceless. Along with the picture, Abhishek penned a sweet birthday note for her. He wrote, "It’s the big sis’s birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you." Have a look:

Soon after Abhishek shared the picture, fans were seen gushing over such a sweet memory. A fan wrote, "Memorable. Blessings for you and family. God bless." Another fan wrote, "Very cute pic. Many Birthday wishes for Shwetaji." Bobby Deol and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis while Tusshar Kapoor wished Shweta.

Meanwhile, celebs were seen attending Shweta's birthday last night in the city. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor and others were seen arriving in style to celebrate Shweta's birthday. The inside pictures and videos are not shared by the celebs yet.

Abhishek will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher. Reportedly, he will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film.

