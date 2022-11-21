Abhishek Bachchan earns the title of 'great damaad' for escorting Aishwarya Rai’s mom to the car; WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Although these two never indulge in PDA but fans always love to spot them together. Recently, the two celebrated daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ’s 11 th birthday and social media is filled with pictures and videos from her birthday bash. But the one video which is grabbing all the eyeballs is the one where Abhishek and Aishwarya have come out to drop the actress’ mom to her car and Abhishek’s sweet gesture for her is winning the internet.

In the video, we can see Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twinning in white with each other. Aishwarya can be seen holding her mother as she walks her to her car after Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash. Aishwarya looks stunning in a white oversized shirt which she pairs over black tights. In the video, what caught the attention of netizens was Junior Bachchan’s gesture towards his mother-in-law. Abhishek along with Aish holds his mother-in-law’s hands and makes her sit comfortably in the car. Later, he appears to be touching her feet and netizens are loving it. Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote, “What an awesome husband.” Another fan wrote, “Proud of you abhishek.” A fan also wrote, “What a great damaad!.”

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Aaradhya's

Earlier this week, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to wish Aaradhya on her birthday and wrote: "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA." In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen giving a kiss to Aaradhya. Abhishek also wished the birthday girl by posting her cute picture on his Instagram profile. "Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest," he captioned the post.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will also star in Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan-1. She also has Jailer with Rajnikanth.