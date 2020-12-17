Abhishek Bachchan on film exhibitor praising Akshay Kumar's speedy work ethic: Not fair, each to their own

Abhishek Bachchan has been making headlines for his humble and, at times, savage Twitter replies to netizens. And the latest one was a discussion he got involved in with film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and won praises for his performance on the small screen. The actor is gearing up for a few other projects in 2021 like Bob Biswas and The Big Bull. Meanwhile, Abhishek has been making headlines for his humble and at times savage Twitter replies to netizens. And the latest one was a discussion the actor got involved in with film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

The latter was all praise for 's speedy work ethic as he tweeted, "Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!"

Reacting to this Abhishek Bachchan said that every actor cannot work on the same parameter. "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things." The duo then in a series of tweets went on to discuss the impact of films releasing in the post-Covid era. While Rathi said, "Chief, under normal circumstances...that’s perfectly cool. Right now, the ONLY way to revive the whole ecosystem is by generating a lot of work! And that can only happen if all our top actors / film makers push up the tempo. If nothing else, it will atleast give people hope!"

Abhishek stood for quality over quantity as he replied, "Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films for just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22." It did not end here as Rathi then said that less content could lead to the closure of single screen cinemas across India. Abhishek then replied saying, "Yes agree, but in unprecedented times like these where people are slowly (and dare I say reluctantly) returning to the cinemas. Bad films could discourage even the few to just wait and see it digitally or on TV."

Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

Chief, under normal circumstances...that’s perfectly cool. Right now, the ONLY way to revive the whole ecosystem is by generating a lot of work! And that can only happen if all our top actors / film makers push up the tempo. If nothing else, it will atleast give people hope! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

Netizens, too, weighed in on the conversation with one user telling the Ludo actor, "I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast." To this, Abhishek hilariously replied tweeting, "Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent."

Even though Akshaye Rathi and Abhishek Bachchan put across contrasting viewpoints, the duo discussed it and there was no argument of sorts. In fact, Rathi even tweeted later saying, "It’s perfectly possible for 2 individuals with contrasting viewpoints to engage in a discussion & do so in a civilised manner."

Chief, under normal circumstances...that’s perfectly cool. Right now, the ONLY way to revive the whole ecosystem is by generating a lot of work! And that can only happen if all our top actors / film makers push up the tempo. If nothing else, it will atleast give people hope! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

TO WHOMSOEVER OT MAY CONCERN (actually, it shouldn’t concern any of you...but well) - It’s perfectly possible for 2 individuals with contrasting viewpoints to engage in a discussion & do so in a civilised manner. I love & respect @juniorbachchan way too much to ‘fight with him’. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan sends love and luck to Abhishek Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh & Bob Biswas team as film wraps up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×