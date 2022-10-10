Abhishek Bachchan finds Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah jacket as he watches Don on big screen; PICS

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and achieved greater stardom in later years. On 11 October, Big B will celebrate his 80th birthday, and on this special occasion, Film Heritage Foundation announced Amitabh's film festival, titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning. It will cover 172 showcases and 30 screens across 22 cinema halls all over India.

Now, Abhishek Bachchan watched his father's 1978 film, Don, and also found Big B's Shahenshah jacket. Sharing the photos, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor captioned it: "What a feeling to see Don on the big screen. Congratulations Shivi on putting together this treat for all us fans of Bachchan! Also the exhibition by Ausaja is priceless. Highlight being Shahenshah’s original jacket! #AB80 @shividungarpur @smmausaja @FHF_Official." In it, the Guru actor is seen donning a black sweatshirt and black denim jeans.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dhoom actor was last seen in the social comedy film, Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The film that had been released on an OTT platform managed to win hearts and received great reviews on social media. Next, he will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Abhishek will be playing Parthiban's character in the remake. The shoot of the project commenced in Chennai.

Abhishek also has R Balki's film Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. Besides this, Abhishek also will be returning with the next season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhishek will reunite with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh for Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Find out why Jaya Bachchan slapped Shweta ‘a lot’ and Abhishek Bachchan ‘hardly got slapped’ as kids