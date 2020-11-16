  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan flaunts a sharp striking look as he gets a fresh new haircut; Check It Out

While Abhishek Bachchan is riding high on the success of Ludo, we recently stumbled upon photos of the actor sporting a sharp look.
Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan flaunts a sharp striking look as he gets a fresh new haircut.
Abhishek Bachchan recently wowed the audiences with his performance in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The actor along with his co-star were one of the most heartwarming and fun bits in the film. While Abhishek is riding high on the success of Ludo, we recently stumble upon photos of the actor sporting a sharp look. Turns out, the actor on his daughter Aaradhya's 9th birthday, went in for a fresh look. 

Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim was responsible for the actor's brand new look as he shared multiple photos showcasing before and after looks. In the before picture, Abhishek could be seen in a rugged look with a fully grown beard. In the after photo, the actor could be seen in a well-trimmed beard and a sharp buzz cut. 

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's latest photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turns 9 today and we came across a special picture of the doting dad with his little one. Shared by Sikander Kher, Aaradhya can be seen adorably sitting on her father's tummy and smiling wide-eyed at the camera. Abhishek can be seen wearing a kurta and a Nehra jacket as he holds Aardhya in a starry dress close. Wishing the birthday girl, Sikander captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya," with a red balloon emoji.  

What do you think of Abhishek Bachchan's new look? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Sikander Kher wishes Aaradhya Bachchan with an adorable photo of birthday girl with dad Abhishek Bachchan

Credits :Pinkvilla

