Abhishek Bachchan floats an idea of making food show with Manmarziyaan co star Vicky Kaushal; See his response

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be clocking 20 years in the industry and throughout the month of June, the actor has been sharing snippets of the films he has done over the years. As he comes to the end of his #RoadTo20 posts, his last snippet included the 2018 film Manmarziyaan in which he starred alongside and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film may not have had a blockbuster success at the box office, but it sure did touch hearts. The film is also considered to be Abhishek Bachchan's finest performances in recent years.

Reflecting on the film, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Year-2018 I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar."

The actor also pitched the idea of making a food documentary with his co-star Vick Kaushal. He wrote, "I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!!) I’m on! Over to you."

To this, Vicky replied, "The ‘pot boiler’ I would love to be a part of! AB." Well, we would be more than happy to see these two stars come together again for a project.

