Abhishek Bachchan gears up to return to work after complete coronavirus recovery, shares before & after pic

Abhishek Bachchan's lockdown wasn't spent from the comfort of his home entirely as the actor was tested positive for coronavirus. He almost spent up to a month at a city hospital fighting the virus and returned home after he tested negative post 28 days. Now, he is gearing up to return to work and the set life. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a glimpse of the same as he shared two pictures.

While one picture features his 'lockdown locks', the other shows Abhishek sporting a clean and sharp haircut. "Before and after! Time to get back to work. Thank you @aalimhakim," the actor captioned his black and white photos. While fans flooded the comments section, also was thoroughly impressed as he commented "Kya Baat". Anupam Kher left many in splits as he wrote, "I wish I could also post a pic of before and after."

Bipasha Basu also complimented the actor and wrote, "Looking Good AB," whereas the actor's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda added, "I can see clearly now the hair has gone."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's latest Instagram post:

Just before he was tested positive, Abhishek was seen in Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows. His next film The Big Bull will be getting an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also features Ileana D’cruz in a pivotal role and revolves around India's biggest stock market scam of 1992.

