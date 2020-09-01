  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan gears up to return to work after complete coronavirus recovery, shares before & after pic

While one picture features his 'lockdown locks', the other shows Abhishek Bachchan sporting a clean and sharp haircut. Check it out below.
11325 reads Mumbai
News,Abhishek Bachchan,The Big BullAbhishek Bachchan gears up to return to work after complete coronavirus recovery, shares before & after pic.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan's lockdown wasn't spent from the comfort of his home entirely as the actor was tested positive for coronavirus. He almost spent up to a month at a city hospital fighting the virus and returned home after he tested negative post 28 days. Now, he is gearing up to return to work and the set life. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a glimpse of the same as he shared two pictures. 

While one picture features his 'lockdown locks', the other shows Abhishek sporting a clean and sharp haircut. "Before and after! Time to get back to work. Thank you @aalimhakim," the actor captioned his black and white photos. While fans flooded the comments section, Hrithik Roshan also was thoroughly impressed as he commented "Kya Baat". Anupam Kher left many in splits as he wrote, "I wish I could also post a pic of before and after." 

Bipasha Basu also complimented the actor and wrote, "Looking Good AB," whereas the actor's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda added, "I can see clearly now the hair has gone."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's latest Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before and after! Time to get back to work. Thank you @aalimhakim

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Just before he was tested positive, Abhishek was seen in Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows. His next film The Big Bull will be getting an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also features Ileana D’cruz in a pivotal role and revolves around India's biggest stock market scam of 1992. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan & Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull being readied for a digital release

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement