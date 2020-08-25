Abhishek Bachchan to get back to work post recovery from COVID-19

  1. Home
After successfully winning his fight against the novel coronavirus, actor Abhishek Bachchan is focused on getting back to work, and completing professional commitments.
In his first interview after recovering from the virus, the actor opened up about his desire to resume work.

"I plan to get back to work. I still have to complete 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'. We plan to do so as soon as possible and permissible," Abhishek told IANS.

Asked what his message is for people who are either suffering from Covid or are panicking about it, the actor said: "I am no one to say, neither am I qualified to give medical advice. Personally all I can say is, keep a positive mindset and be disciplined."

Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek had tweeted while sharing the news of his diagnosis.

While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

During his isolation in the Covid ward, the actor shared moments from the hospital on social media, but he doesn't want to delve deeper.

"Do pardon me but that is a bit too personal for me to discuss publicly," said the actor when questioned about how the isolation period brought him closer to himself.

"Stay safe, stay healthy and take care of your loved ones," said the actor, on a parting note.

The actor, who completed 20 years in the film industry, made his digital debut with "Breathe: Into The Shadows", which released on Amazon Prime Video in July.

Several of his forthcoming projects, including "The Big Bull" and "Ludo", are slated to release on OTT platforms.

