Abhishek Bachchan gets the quirkiest fan art in full Kabaddi style for successfully battling coronavirus

While Abhishek Bachchan is back home, safe and sound, a fan decided to dedicate a quirky caricature for the actor who successfully battled COVID 19. Check it out.
Abhishek Bachchan would have completed one whole month in the hospital if his COVID 19 test had not turned out to be negative last week. The actor was admitted at city's Nanavati Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus and tweeted about it on 11 July. Since then the actor was in his hospital room and along with father Amitabh Bachchan who had also tested positive. While Big B left the hospital a little earlier, Abhishek returned home on 8 August, Saturday. 

The actor also announced the happy news on Twitter and was flooded with good wishes from fans and netizens. And while Abhishek is back home, safe and sound, a fan decided to dedicate a quirky caricature for the actor who successfully battled COVID. The fan art shows Abhishek in his truest Kabaddi form. The actor, who owns a Kabaddi team and is an ardent fan of the sport, can be seen striking the winning pose with an illustrated virus placed below. It reads, "Aur Le Panga."

Sharing the fan art, Abhishek captioned it, "Thank you whoever made this. Love it!!! #lepanga #fanart @jaipur_pinkpanthers." Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you whoever made this. Love it!!! #lepanga #fanart @jaipur_pinkpanthers

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek shared his hospital discharge news on social media and wrote, "TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them." 

