Abhishek Bachchan gives a savage reply to troll who compared him with a farmer and it will leave you in splits

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his art of giving epic replies to the haters and makes sure to give them the taste of their own medicine.

Social media trolls, despite how distressing they can be, have been a part and parcel of celeb life. While some celebs prefer to ignore them, there are certain celebs who love giving it back to the netizens. One such celebrity is Abhishek Bachchan who has mastered the art giving sassy replies to the trolls. In fact, his wittiest response never fails to grab the attention as it also emphasises that junior Bachchan isn’t the one to be suppressed by such negative comments.

And this is exactly what happened lately after a Twitter user shared a post comparing the Guru actor to a farmer. The Twitter user posted a picture of a farmer who had a slight resemblance with Abhishek. He captioned the post as, “If Abhishek wasn’t “Bachchan”. Known for his epic replies, Abhishek gave the person a taste of his own medicine and ended up giving a classic reply. He wrote, “Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!” followed by a folded hands emoticon. The Twitter user didn’t stop here and replied sharing a video of Abhishek’s 2008 release Dostana wherein he was seen imitating a girl in throes of passion while saying ‘Oh Kunal’ and captioned it, “I know you like me, I know you do.” To this, Abhishek replied with laughing emoticons.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s fun banter with a Twitter user:

To note, this isn’t the first time that Abhishek has given it back to his haters on social media. Earlier, when a Twitter user trolled him saying, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai,” Abhishek was quick to reply and tweeted “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe.”

Talking about the work front, Abhishek has some interesting movies in the pipeline which including Anurag Basu’s Ludo, ’s production The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial Bob Biswas.

