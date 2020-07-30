Abhishek Bachchan gracefully replies to troll who asked him how he’ll fend for himself since Amitabh is unwell

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to reply to a troll who questioned him as to how will he fend for himself now since his father and actor Amitabh Bachchan is in the hospital. See post!

As we all know, while and daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan continue to be in the hospital. Thanks to social media, Big B and Abhishek Bachchan make sure to update their fans with their health and today, it so happened that a Twitter user asked Abhishek as to how will he feed himself now that his father is unwell.

And to this, Abhishek Bachchan clapped back at the Twitter troll albeit gracefully, as he replied saying that he hopes and wishes them he/she doesn’t find their family in the same situation. It all started when Abhishek Bachchan shared a tweet about his show Breathe: Into the Shadows when a Twitter user tried to troll the actor with the tweet, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now).” And to this, Abhishek responded, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are eating lying on our backs at the hospital). Later, when the troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to eat while lying on their backs), and Abhishek didn’t lose his cool and replied, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

Soon after Aishwarya and Aayadhya were discharged from the hospital, Big B took to social media to write, “अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार …” Also, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to thank the fans for their wishes while she was in the hospital as she wrote, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and meTRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS ✨LOVE YOU All too….”

फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

