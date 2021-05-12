Abhishek Bachchan hails 'undying spirit' of nurses as COVID 19 warriors on International Nurses Day

Sharing the post, Abhishek Bachchan also penned down a few words of encouragement and thanked the fraternity of nurses for their valuable contribution.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first Bollywood celebrity to pay tribute to the frontline warriors. The actor shared a video which features quotes of various nurses from across the country who have risked their own lives and are working tirelessly on ground amidst the deadly Covid 19 pandemic. Abhishek dedicated the post to these nurses who have put duty first as India grapples with the second wave of the virus.

Sharing the post, Abhishek also penned down a few words of encouragement and thanked the fraternity of nurses for their valuable contribution. The Big Bull actor wrote, "The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all."

Indeed, we are indebted to nurses and the medical community at large for their contribution.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and shared a motivational video encouraging millions to come together and fight this deadly virus. Sharing a video, the megastar was seen reciting a motivational poem which was penned by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan titled ‘Ruke Na Tu’.

"These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time when the country faced a different crisis and challenges. But even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the COVID warriors, our frontline workers, who as we all know are sacrificing so much for all of us," Big B said in his video. Click the link below to watch it.

