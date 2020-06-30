Abhishek Bachchan has an epic reaction post seeing dad Amitabh Bachchan's portrait in these throwback PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle that dates back to 1985. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan is often known for sharing humorous and satirical posts on social media. In fact, Big B who enjoys a massive fan following on social media never leaves a chance to entertain his followers through the medium of his myriad posts. The megastar often shares some of his good old memories on social media too thereby cherishing the bygone times. As we speak of this, he has shared a collage of old photos from Paris on his Instagram handle.

As mentioned by Big B himself, these pictures date back to 1985 when he visited Paris with his family. As we can see, he is getting his portrait made by an artist while Abhishek Bachchan stands nearby and observes the same. However, the latter’s reaction is quite epic upon seeing his dad’s portrait as is evident in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan has also added a long note along with the post that reads, “Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. Made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec.. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann .. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge, on Prak Street .. our nightly hang out during 1962 - 1968 .. and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane .. aaahhhh .. those were the days my friend .. Back to the picture... Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong.”

Check out Big B’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana that was released a few days back. The audience loved his performance as the grumpy and hilarious Mirza in the movie. He now has some interesting projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre. Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he also has a few movies in the pipeline that include Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas.

