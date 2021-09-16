Abhishek Bachchan has THIS reply for a fan who shared a smiling wedding picture of him & Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and are one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood. Their fans are still in awe of these two and their chemistry still seems to be the same like it was before their marriage. We all know that Jr Bachchan has some of the wittiest replies for his fans on social media. Often he grabs eyeballs for the kind of reply he gives to his fans and this time too the actor’s reply to a fan who posted a picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya from their wedding has stolen all the limelight.

A fan took to Twitter to post a picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from what appeared to be their wedding. Both Abhishek and Aish were dressed as the bride and groom and Jr Bachchan held the actress as she held his hand. Aish could be seen laughing her heart out and the Dhoom actor was smiling. Both of them looked happy. Sharing this picture the fan wrote, “Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #TBThursday.” Well, to this Abhishek Bachchan just had a straight and simple reply. He tweeted, “This is a photoshopped image.”

Take a look:

This is a photoshopped image. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 16, 2021

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was roped in for Jagan Shakti’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake also starring John Abraham. But recently, we exclusively told you that Bachchan will no longer be a part of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. And now we have learnt that the makers have locked the second lead and it’s , who is replacing Abhishek, to lock horns with John in this two-hero film. The film goes on floors by November.

