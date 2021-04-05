Abhishek Bachchan has savage reply for a Twitter user asking why he should watch ‘The Big Bull’

Abhishek Bachchan is known for handling trolls very politely and calmly. And once again he was trolled for his upcoming film The Big Bull but the actor's reply has won the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is all set for its digital release on April 8. The film is based on Harshad Mehta and scams that took place in 1992. Already the film has been grabbing all attention for its storyline among the masses and amid this one Twitter user asked the junior Bachchan to give one reason for watching the upcoming film The Big Bull. And the actor as usual is winning the internet for his savage reply. Abhishek handles the troll very politely.

A user, who seems to be a fan of Scam 1992 which starred Pratik Gandhi, took to his Twitter handle and asked, “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan.” But what caught everyone’s attention was the junior Bachchan reply. He replied, “I’m in it.” And to make it more interesting he even adds wink eye emoji. Fans are loving him for the answer and are dropping comments like ‘Because the story is same but the actors are different.” The film is often being compared to Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The web series had won many awards and Pratik Gandhi gained huge popularity for playing the tutorial role.

Meanwhile, the title track by CarryMinati has released. The lyrics is going well with the story of the film.

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo(@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by . The trailer had received a good response. The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz in the lead.

