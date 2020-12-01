Abhishek Bachchan on his Bob Biswas look being LEAKED: Would've loved it to come out the way it was intended

Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas went viral in no time on social media and fans were all praise for the stout frame and thick glasses sported by the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan surprised netizens last week when his look from Bob Biswas got leaked. The actor was shooting for the thriller in Kolkata with co-actor Chitrangadha Singh when they were unknowingly snapped by the paparazzi. Abhishek's first look as Bob Biswas almost made him unrecognisable and delighted netizens. The pictures in no time went viral on social media and fans appreciated AB's look.

Even though the first look was leaked, Abhishek said that he is thankful for all the appreciation that is coming his way. He also added that the film's marketing team had a grand plan in the pipeline to reveal his look as Bob Biswas. Speaking to Mid-Day, Abhishek said, "The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue. I would have loved for the look to come out the way Diya (Annapurna Ghosh, director) intended — during our marketing campaign."

Elaborating on the feedback he received, the actor said, "The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas (portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee) is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult."

He added, "When you are shooting a film, there's a creative momentum that builds up. So, getting back in the groove can be challenging. But, after the first day, it didn't feel that we had a nine-month break."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see what Abhishek brings to the big screen.

