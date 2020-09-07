Abhishek Bachchan on his work life; says 'I try not to take my work home'
"I think as actors, you tend to slowly disconnect as the shoot finishes. Partly because you don't get the time -- you move onto the next project. Also because, at least for me, I try not to take my work home. Certain remnants stay on but not much," Abhishek told IANS when asked if he detaches himself from a project once it is out.
Asked how the characters he essayed helped him evolve as an actor, Abhishek said: "You learn from each character you portray. From my first film onwards there's always been something or the other I've learnt or imbibed from each role. It's most enjoyable. Many a time when confronted with a particular situation in life, I do think, how would have a certain character responded or reacted'."
Abhishek was last seen in "Breathe: Into The Shadows", which released on Amazon Prime Video in July. His forthcoming film projects, "The Big Bull" and "Ludo", are slated to release on OTT platforms.
