Abhishek Bachchan hits back at troll with the perfect humble response over a tweet on movie offers.

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the movie business for almost two decades now. The actor has received his fair share of criticism, but in the age of social media, he is also often subject to troll, like most other celebrities. Over the years, Abhishek has smartly gotten back at trolls along with a dose of humour. The most recent one happened this week when a netizen trolled him with a meme over movie offers.

A Twitter user shared the meme, which took a dig at Abhishek Bachchan's film career, and tagged the actor. The user tweeted, "Sach hai na sir? @juniorbachchan." Abhishek, who has always tackled trolls with his intelligent humour, had the perfect humble response this time around.

Giving it back to the troll, Abhishek said, "Hey man! Loved your bio "Whatever you are...Be a good ONE" So true too...You truly are." Check out Abhishek's response below:

Netizens were also supportive of the actor as one user commented, "Abhishek, you are one of the finest actors who is not exploited properly. Please ignore these noises and keep up the good work. Your critic will never understand the importance of large heart and good character over just material success." While another supportive Twitter user replied, "Why son of a successful actor has to be another blockbuster hero, why cant just a good, compassionate citizen? Humanity needs good hearted people more than any other type. Abhishek is such a gentleman and that enough for me."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will be seen next in Dasvi and a Tamil thriller remake.

