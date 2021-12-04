Abhishek Bachchan hits back at trolls targetting Aaradhya: ‘If you have courage, say it in front of me’

Abhishek Bachchan is currently garnering critical acclamation from both fans and critics alike for his stint in the crime thriller Bob Biswas. Amid this, while promoting his film, he also reportedly clapped back at trolls who target his daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan warned that he won’t tolerate any misdemeanour against his daughter.

As suggested by News18, during a promotional event of Bob Biswas, Jr Bachchan was asked about his reaction to trolls who keep on targetting his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Replying to the same, the actor said that he will not tolerate anything against his daughter. Abhishek accepts that he is a public figure, however, dragging his daughter in the middle is something that he considers as ‘crossing the border’. The actor also asked all the trolls to set the score right by commenting in front of him, instead of talking behind his back.

The actor said, “It will not be accepted at all. That’s something I won’t tolerate at any cost. It is okay that I am a public figure, but saying something wrong about my daughter is like crossing the border. If you have that much courage, then come and say it in front of me."

Speaking about his latest release, Bob Biswas, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bob Biswas, an ordinary agent who lost his past memory after waking up from eight years of prolonged coma. Living with his wife and son, one day two mysterious guys approach him to return to work as a hitman. With interesting twists and turns, Bob Biswas has been garnering immense praise and appreciation from fans online. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie also features Chitrangada Singh essaying a pivotal role.

