Abhishek Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan dance their hearts out at Farah Khan’s Sangeet in this ‘vintage’ PIC

Farah Khan has shared an unseen photograph from her Sangeet on her social media space. Director and choreographer Farah Khan is quite active on her social media space. She often treats her fans and followers to precious unseen and throwback pictures with B’Town celebs. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Farah yet again took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a picture from her pre-wedding festivities in which Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan are seen dancing.

In the picture shared by Farah on her Instagram space, one can see the actors dressed in fashionable attires for the filmmaker’s Sangeet function. While Junior Bachchan is seen donning an ivory-colored Sherwani, Hrithik Roshan is seen wearing a black suit atop a pink shirt. Both of the actors seem to be having a gala time while they groove to some music, with their hands on their hearts. Sharing this throwback picture, Farah captioned the post, “Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys frm my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. i was too drunk can ul guess?”

Take a look at Farah Khan’s picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan:

Abhishek and Hrithik have shared screen space in films like Dhoom 2 and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

Abhishek was recently seen in the Tushar Jalota film Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, and Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. He will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan.

