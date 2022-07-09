Abhishek Bachchan hypes up Aishwarya Rai after teaser of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 releases

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace the big screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Her look in the film has already garnered lots of attention and she has received lots of praise. On July 08, the teaser of the magnum opus got released and took the internet by storm. To note, megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched the Hindi version of the trailer which features his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a prominent role.

Just a while back, Abhishek Bachchan hyped his dear wife Aishwarya after the teaser launched. He took to the stories section of Instagram and shares the teaser with some emoticons. To note, Junior Bachchan and Aish are one of the most popular power couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate and private ceremony in Mumbai. They have a little daughter Aaradhya and live happily together.

Check Abhishek's reaction here:

Talking about Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the film is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki’s evergreen Tamil novel that was serialized in the 1950s. The historical drama will feature celebrated actors in powerful roles, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Nandini’, Superstar Vikram as ‘Aditya Karikalan', Karthi as ‘Vanthiyathevan', Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman.

The teaser of the film is dedicated to perfecting the period drama from the Chola Era. The teaser revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century. To note, actor Suriya launched the Tamil teaser and superstar Mahesh Babu launched the Telugu version.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

