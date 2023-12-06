Abhishek Bachchan is a ‘proud Mamu’ as Agastya Nanda gears up for The Archies: 'I’ll be there to hold your hand'

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the acting debuts of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina and others. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release tomorrow. Last night, a special premiere of the film was held in Mumbai, and was attended by the entire Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan’s family, and several other celebs. Now, with just one day to go for the film’s release, Abhishek has shared a post for Agastya, welcoming him to the movies.

Abhishek Bachchan’s post for nephew Agastya Nanda ahead of The Archies release

On Wednesday morning, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to post a monochromatic picture which seems to have been clicked just before the Bachchan family headed out for The Archies premier. It shows Abhishek holding Agastya’s hand. In his caption, Abhishek wrote how he is a proud Mamu. He added that he will always be there to hold Agastya’s hand. Check out the post below!

In his message for Agastya Nanda, Abhishek wrote, “All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya! #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu.” In the picture, Agastya is seen dressed formally in a black velvet suit ith a bow tie. Abhishek Bachchan opted for an all-black look.

Bosco Martis, who choreographed The Archies songs, commented on Abhishek’s post, and wrote, “He’s made us all proud,” while Kunal Kapoor, Tara Sharma Saluja (who plays Agastya’s mom in The Archies), and others dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Yesterday, the Bachchan family showed up for The Archies premier night. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda were spotted by the paparazzi as they posed together for a group picture.

