Abhishek Bachchan is 'proud' of nephew Agastya Nanda's debut in The Archies; pens heartfelt note

After much anticipation, fans were delighted when the trailer of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was finally revealed today. The excitement surrounding the film revolves around the debut performances of a young ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others. Agastya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, received a heartfelt shout-out from his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recently posted a sweet note for his nephew on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt note for Agastya Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan expressed immense pride for his nephew, Agastya Nanda, right after The Archies trailer dropped on Thursday. The Ghoomer actor took to his Instagram handle today and shared a heartfelt note, celebrating his nephew’s debut with the film titled The Archies.

He described the trailer as 'cool' and heaped praise on Zoya Akhtar's direction in The Archies. Abhishek also extended a warm welcome to Agastya and the other young talents from The Archies to the world of films. He wrote, “This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one….. the journey has just begun. Play hard! Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies! #thearchies.” HAVE A LOOK:

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, is based on the well-known comic series of the same name. This musical drama is situated in the 1960s in a fictional hill station called Riverdale. The trailer looks visually appealing and offers a glimpse into the film's plot, centered around love stories and friendships.

In the movie, Suhana Khan takes on the role of Veronica, Agastya Nanda portrays Archie Andrews, and Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper. In addition to the trailer, the lively and energetic songs Sunoh and Va Va Voom have been released and are well-received by the audience. Co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre, the movie is produced by Tiger Baby Films.

