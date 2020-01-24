Abhishek Bachchan kickstarts the shooting of Bob Biswas produced by Shah Rukh Khan; See Pic

In the month of November, SRK announced his next project as a producer Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

, who was last seen in the year 2018 in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and hasn't announced his next project yet. But the actor has been producing a lot of films and series under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. In the month of November, SRK announced his next project as a producer, Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Sharing the news, Shah Rukh wrote, “#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.”

Yesterday, Abhishek had shared a picture of the script on his Instagram story and wrote, "Prep time." Today, the actor has shared the clap of the movie and behind the clap, we can see a slight glimpse of Abhishek in his character of Bob Biswas. The actor can be seen donning specks. The first shot is from scene 9, shot no 4 and it is the first take. Sharing the picture Abhishek wrote, "Lights.Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go!! @chitrangda @_diyagram @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan #SujoyGhosh @_gauravverma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript."

For the uninitiated, Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer, is the fictional character from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release Kahaani. The character was an instant hit among the audience and captured the imagination of many viewers with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is slated to hit the theaters in the year 2020. To note, Bob Biswas will mark SRK’s third collaboration with Abhishek after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. The makers are yet to finalise the remaining cast of the movie.

