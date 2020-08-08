Abhishek Bachchan listens to Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS song on Day 28 in hospital since COVID 19 diagnosis

Abhishek Bachchan listens to Shah Rukh Khan’s song on Day 28 of his stay in the hospital; Take a look

It was a couple of weeks back that Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and while Big B, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have returned home after testing negative, Abhishek, as we speak, is still undergoing treatment. Well, thanks to social media, Abhishek Bachchan is making sure to stay connected with his fans on social media and therefore, he keeps sharing photos from the hospital. From clicking the blue skies from his hospital room to clicking the chart board, Abhishek has been sharing it all with his fans, and today, on Day 28 of his stay in the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of the chart board while listening to ’s song from Swades titled- Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan had even mentioned about his health stating, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital.” But we totally love how Abhishek is staying positive while battling COVID 19 and just like his family and fans, we wish speedy recovery to the actor.

Soon after Aishwarya and Aayadhya were discharged from the hospital, Big B took to social media to write, “अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार …” Also, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to thank the fans for their wishes while she was in the hospital as she wrote, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and meTRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too….”

