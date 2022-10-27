Abhishek Bachchan makes EPIC faces at sister Shweta Bachchan on Bhai Dooj; She says 'What a guy'

The bond between all brothers and sisters for each other is beyond the silly fights and arguments. Bhai Dooj is one such festival that celebrates this bond. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities shared how they celebrated this auspicious day. Popular actor Salman Khan, known as Bollywood’s bhaijaan, dropped a shirtless picture of himself. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated this day with his sister Riddima Malhotra.

And now, we came across Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her brother Abhishek Bachchan’s bond on this special day. They both are children of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. One cannot ignore the funny expressions on the faces of Shweta and Abhishek in this viral post. Taking to Instagram, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.” Their banter left Maheep Kapoor laughing. In the comments section, Kapoor dropped a laughing and a heart emoji. Casting director Shanoo Sharma was laughing as well.

Moreover, their papa Amitabh Bachchan too couldn't stop himself from commenting on Shweta's post. He wrote, "My pride my love my All".

This Instagram post has garnered over 30,000 likes so far and has been flooded with hundreds of comments. Many fans have dropped a laughing and a heart emoji as well.