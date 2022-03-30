Abhishek Bachchan makes history by screening Dasvi first in jail; Yami Gautam & Nimrat visit Taj Mahal

Abhishek Bachchan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The team is on a promotional spree and is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film in every way possible. Well, today the actor shared a video of Dasvi’s first screening that took place in Agra Central Jail. Yes! You heard that right. Jr Bachchan had promised the inmates while shooting the film that he would keep the first screening of the film for them and he indeed kept his promise.

In the video that Abhishek Bachchan shared, we can see him Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur along with the entire team walking inside the Agra Central Jail. The actor shared a glimpse of the entire prep that took place for the screening and how the inmates looked extremely happy with this gesture of Dasvi’s team. Sharing this video the Dhoom actor wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the leading ladies of Dasvi, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur visited the beauty of Agra, the Taj Mahal today. Both the actresses looked lovely as they strike a pose in front of the wonder of the world.

The film has become the talk of the town as it showcases the story of CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is jailed in a teachers' scam and he decides to give the 10th board exams from inside the prison. Yami Gautam, who plays the IPS Officer, creates obstacles in his way and his wife Nimrat Kaur, takes over his CM chair. How Abhishek battles it all amid prepping for boards is the story of the film.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is backed by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

