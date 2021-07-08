Abhishek Bachchan mourns Dilip Kumar's demise; Reveals he was set to debut with the legend in THIS film

As Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and bid him an emotional goodbye.

Leaving an inimitable mark in the world of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar sadly departed for his heavenly abode. Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 07, 2021, and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He passed away after prolonged age-related health issues at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Dilip Sahab was recently hospitalised following episodes of breathlessness, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating him, confirmed the news. Ever since the news of Dilip Kumar’s demise surfaced, B-town celebrities took to their social media handles to pay their condolences for the late actor.

Abhishek Bachchan also expressed his grief. Posting a picture of himself along with Dilip Kumar, he wrote, “ My first film was to be “ Aakhri Mughal". Dilip Sahab was to play my father in the film. I clearly remember my father telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol. And here I was given that opportunity in my debut film. He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol’s idol!! How lucky was I? Sadly the film never got made and I never had the honour of being able to say that I've been in a film with the great Dilip Kumar Ji.” He added, “Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip Sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent and love. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Saira Ji and the family.”

Take a look:

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, , Hansal Mehta, and many others joined in mourning the loss of the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Remembering Dilip Kumar: Here are the most iconic dialogues of 'King of Tragedy'

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×