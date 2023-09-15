Abhishek Bachchan mourns Happy New Year co-star Rio Kapadia's demise: 'You will be remembered very fondly'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood has lost another gem! Notable and supremely talented actor Rio Kapadia of Chak De India fame passed away at 66. He was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2. The news of the passing away of the powerhouse at the age of 66 has left the Bollywood industry in shock. On Friday morning, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to X (formerly called Twitter) to offer his condolences to his greiving family and expressed sorrow.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to actor Rio Kapadia’s death

Sharing a post on X, Abhishek Bachchan expressed dismay over the legendary actor’s death and also recalled that apart from being a great actor, he was also a “wonderful painter”. Abhishek wrote in his post, “Was very sad to read of the passing of Rio Kapadia. We worked together on Happy New Year and The Big Bull. Most gentle, articulate and caring. He was also a wonderful painter. I have many of his sketches. You will be remembered very fondly, sir. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Rio Kapadia’s death leaves fans disheartened

While Abhishek Bachchan expressed sadness over the death of the gem of the Bollywood industry, his fans have been left shattered. As posts flooded social media platform X, his fans expressed sadness over the same. While a fan said, “One more shocking news from film industry. Actor Rio Kapadia, who was remembered for his radio commentary in Chak de India as Actor died today in morning. He was 66 and left wife and two children. God bless his soul. A wonderful person gone away. Rest in peace”, another fan posted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about #RioKapadia’s sudden demise to Cancer. Such a strikingly handsome man and a fine gentleman. Just discovered he was an amazing sketch artist apart from being an actor. Left an impact with his small yet pivotal roles. Om Shanti.”

Notable work of legendary actor Rio Kapdia

Actor Rio Kapadia had showcased his talents in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India. His other notable performances include movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Mardaani. Notably, the actor was last featured in the second season of Made in Heaven.

