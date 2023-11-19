Abhishek Bachchan mourns loss of Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi: 'You had faith in me, even when I didn’t'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Recently, Sanjay Gadhvi the director well recognized for films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2 passed away. Abhishek Bachchan, who collaborated with the director on these movies, took to his social media handle and shared two previously unseen pictures of Sanjay and disclosed that he had a conversation with him just last week.

About Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post

A while ago, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle an shared that he had a conversation with late Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi who passed away today and recalled revisiting their time on the sets of Dhoom and Dhoom 2 during their last conversation.

Abhishek expressed that he never imagined in his “craziest dreams” that he would be writing a tribute for him. Sharing two unseen pictures with the director, the penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this."

He further added, "I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.”

