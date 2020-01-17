Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Agastya go to Haridwar to immerse Ritu Nanda’s ashes; See PHOTOS

Today, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Agastya and others arrived in Haridwar to immerse Ritu Nanda’s ashes

A few days back, took to Instagram to share a photo of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law and Raj Kapoor’s daughter, Ritu Nanda as she passed away after her long battle with cancer. Soon after her demise, Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachchan, and other B-town celebs were papped at the Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi to pay their last respects to Ritu Nanda. And today, a series of photos have gone viral on social media which happen to be from Haridwar as Ritu Nanda’s remains were immersed in Haridwar today.

In the photos, we can see Abhishek Bachchan arrive with niece , nephew Agastya and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's husband, Nikhil Nanda at Haridwar to perform the last rituals of Ritu Nanda. In other set of pictures, we can see Nikhil sitting on the floor and performing puja rituals while Abhishek, Navya and Agastya are standing beside him. For all those who don’t know, it was on January 14, 2020 that Ritu Nanda, 71, passed away in New Delhi, and Ritu was married industrialist Rajan Nanda. In the photos, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya and Agastya are all dressed in white.

After the news of Ritu Nanda’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express his feelings as he wrote, “... that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .... she has gone .” Besides Big B, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and other B-town stars expressed their grievance on social media in memory of Ritu Nanda.

Credits :Instagram

Read More