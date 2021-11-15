Abhishek Bachchan offers a peek into Maldivian paradise on vacay with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya; PICS

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan have been waiting to see glimpses from their family vacation to the Maldives with daughter Aaradhya since they jetted off from Mumbai airport on the weekend. The couple was spotted leaving Mumbai with Aaradhya and once they landed in the Maldives, both Abhishek and Aishwarya offered a glimpse of Paradise on Sunday. Now, Abhishek has shared more photos from his, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's family trip and they will leave you envious.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Bob Biswas star shared two photos on social media in which he was seen enjoying the view and soaking in the hues of Maldivian paradise on his vacay with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were not to be seen in the photos, Abhishek was seen soaking in his feet in the Maldivian sea. He also clicked a breathtaking view of the Maldivian sea and sunset and shared it with all the fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya too on Sunday had dropped a view from her room that included the sea, sand, a pool and Maldivian sea. The actress was on a getaway on her birthday this year as well in the first week of November. Photos from Aishwarya's birthday celebrations with Abhishek and Aaradhya also had gone viral on social media after they shared it.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in Bob Biswas and Dasvi. In Dasvi, Abhishek will be co-starring with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan.

