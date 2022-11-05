Abhishek Bachchan on Cinema Vs OTT debate: ‘We are too obsessed with collections as opposed to content’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is soon going to be seen in the lead role in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. In the crime thriller, he will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal. Though he has delivered his role in the film to his best, he opened up on his opinion regarding content on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms versus those for cinematic viewing. The 46-year-old actor also highlighted that said streaming platforms have given Indian stories an opportunity to shine on a global stage.

Abhishek Bachchan and his opinion on the Cinema Vs OTT debate “When OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language – be in Indian or foreign,” Bachchan said, as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India. “There is a huge appetite for Indian storytelling telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium… Fortunately, digital platforms do not put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content,” Bachchan said at an event in Mumbai, as reported by PTI. The web series also stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher and is directed by Mayank Sharma.