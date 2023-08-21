Abhishek Bachchan on cloud nine as Sachin Tendulkar praises Ghoomer, calls his performance 'Fantastic', WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan is riding high on the success of his latest outing, Ghoomer. Headlined by Bachchan, alongside Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer, is directed by ace director R Balki. The much-talked-about sports drama, which sees Junior Bachchan portraying the role of a cricket coach on the big screen for the first time, Ghoomer, is garnering immense love and praise from cinephiles and critics alike. An inspirational story of triumph over tragedy, Ghoomer is striking the right chords with audiences of all ages, and their positive reviews are proof! After cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh heaped praises on Ghoomer, now, the God of Cricket – The one and only Sachin Tendulkar has shared his honest review about the film and the performances by the lead star cast that has left AB all delighted.

Sachin Tendulkar drops special video praising Ghoomer

On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a special video, appreciating the inspirational story of Ghoomer. In the one-minute-long video, which he posted right after watching the film, the legendary cricketer can be seen glorifying the film as an ‘extremely inspiring movie’. Apart from speaking highly of the film in the video, the cricket superstar also penned a special note praising Abhishek and Saiyami’s performance in the film.

Mighty impressed by the story and the stellar performance of the star cast, Tendulkar wrote, “Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @Imangadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @AzmiShabana ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film.”

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s video

Of course, Sachin Tendulkar giving a positive review about his first-ever sports drama is a matter of pride for Abhishek Bachchan. After Tendulkar dropped a video and penned a special note praising his latest outing, an elated Jr. Bachchan took to Twitter and reacted to Sachin’s post. Thanking the God of Cricket for his golden gesture, the Guru star wrote, “What more do we need? Thank you @sachin_rt for watching the film and even more for your words of praise and encouragement. It means the world to us. Lots of love.”

About Ghoomer

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer follows the story of a cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her hand in an accident and how she becomes a star bowler of the Indian cricket team under the guidance of her coach (Abhishek Bachchan). The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ghoomer was released on Friday, August 18.

